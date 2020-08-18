DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 316 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Insulet were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 482.8% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.44.

In related news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $209.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.41 and its 200 day moving average is $191.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.60 and a beta of 0.89. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $233.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.