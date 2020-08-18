Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Amazon.com by 77.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Amazon.com by 31.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $274,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 25.3% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. BofA Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,182.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,056.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,423.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

