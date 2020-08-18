Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.94 Million Holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 183,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,660,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 182.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 9.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $740,682.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $1,036,969.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,118.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.68. Kemper Corp has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

