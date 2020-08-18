Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,182.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,576.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,056.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,423.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

