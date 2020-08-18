BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $28.82 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,182.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,056.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,423.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

