Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT opened at $128.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.00. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $115,686.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,004 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $131,413.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,775. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

