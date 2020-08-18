Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,685 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,797,000 after acquiring an additional 871,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,754,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,735,000 after acquiring an additional 203,778 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,798,000 after acquiring an additional 951,912 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $513,931,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,878,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,535,000 after acquiring an additional 67,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

