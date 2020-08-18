Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of PolyOne worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PolyOne by 113.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PolyOne by 277.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PolyOne by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PolyOne by 4.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PolyOne by 14.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POL stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PolyOne Co. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

