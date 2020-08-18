Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of PolyOne worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PolyOne by 113.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PolyOne by 277.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PolyOne by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PolyOne by 4.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PolyOne by 14.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of POL stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PolyOne Co. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84.
PolyOne Company Profile
PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.