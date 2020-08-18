Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMC. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,048,186.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

