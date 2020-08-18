ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,483 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 8,308.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,310,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,360 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $22,651,000. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,364 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,136,000 after acquiring an additional 928,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “fair value” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

NYSE ALLY opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

