Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by United Bank

United Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.7% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,182.41 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,056.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,423.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
