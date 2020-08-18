Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by United Bank

United Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.7% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,182.41 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,056.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,423.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

