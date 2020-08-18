Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 410 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 844.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,182.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,056.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2,423.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rowe lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

