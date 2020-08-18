Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 410 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 844.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,182.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,056.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2,423.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rowe lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,483 Shares of Ally Financial Inc
ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,483 Shares of Ally Financial Inc
Amazon.com, Inc. Stake Boosted by United Bank
Amazon.com, Inc. Stake Boosted by United Bank
Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 410 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 410 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 120 Amazon.com, Inc.
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 120 Amazon.com, Inc.
WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 3,898 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 3,898 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 43,540 Shares of Bunge Ltd
WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 43,540 Shares of Bunge Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report