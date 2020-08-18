Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 120 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,182.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,056.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,423.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

