WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 3,898 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,182.41 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,056.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,423.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

