WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 43,540 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 23.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 339.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 13.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

