AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 24.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after buying an additional 142,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after buying an additional 472,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 61,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $158,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $290,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,800 shares of company stock worth $1,046,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.