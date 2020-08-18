IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,834 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

