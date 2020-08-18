Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,999 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 29.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. King Wealth bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $78.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff Kent sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $133,819.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,011.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $513,548.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,422 shares of company stock worth $13,722,237 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

