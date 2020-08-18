IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,241 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $51,294,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,489,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,115 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,273,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $14,866,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,571,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. BofA Securities raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.05.

NYSE CNP opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.