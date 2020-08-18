Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $176.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.53. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.36.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

