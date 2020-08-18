Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

JAMF has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAMF opened at $38.33 on Monday. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70.

