Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $23,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 30.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,175,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after buying an additional 275,468 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after buying an additional 91,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $7,979,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $513,548.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,722,237. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $78.93.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.