Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $116.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a current ratio of 29.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

