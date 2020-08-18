CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 67.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,345 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.29.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

