Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.31.

SIA opened at C$10.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.63 million and a P/E ratio of 158.79. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$8.85 and a one year high of C$19.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 1,415.91%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

