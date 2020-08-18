Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.31.

SIA opened at C$10.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.63 million and a P/E ratio of 158.79. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$8.85 and a one year high of C$19.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 1,415.91%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Analyst Recommendations for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sienna Senior Living Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Sienna Senior Living Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Sienna Senior Living Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Laurentian
Sienna Senior Living Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Laurentian
Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Grand City Properties a €24.00 Price Target
Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Grand City Properties a €24.00 Price Target
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,889 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,889 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank
Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,515 Shares of Aramark
Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,515 Shares of Aramark
IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 874 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF
IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 874 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report