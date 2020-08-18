Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Laurentian

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective lowered by Laurentian from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIA. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.31.

SIA opened at C$10.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $712.63 million and a PE ratio of 158.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 1,415.91%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

