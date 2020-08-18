Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €24.00 Price Target

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.36 ($26.31).

Shares of GYC stock opened at €20.82 ($24.49) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.52 and a 200-day moving average of €20.53.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

