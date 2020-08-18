Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,889 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 315.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 25.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

BXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:BXS opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.