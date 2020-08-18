Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,515 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its position in Aramark by 25.8% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Aramark by 20.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at $127,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.46.

Shares of ARMK opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.58. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other Aramark news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,452.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

