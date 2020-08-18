IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 874 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 699.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

