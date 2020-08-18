Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,093 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 28,316,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 107.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,014,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,281,000 after purchasing an additional 52,544 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 21.2% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,639,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,720,000 after purchasing an additional 987,524 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 83,482 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NLSN opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

