Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSP. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period.

Shares of PSP opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

