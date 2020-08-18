Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSP. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of PSP opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.