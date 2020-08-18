IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Global Payments by 12.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in Global Payments by 15.2% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.20.

NYSE:GPN opened at $172.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.05. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

