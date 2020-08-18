IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 86.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,658 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCF National Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR stock opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.57. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $37.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

