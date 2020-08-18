Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes Position in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter worth about $240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 70.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alector by 61.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 55,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 4,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $138,050.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,720 shares of company stock worth $705,733. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

ALEC opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. Alector Inc has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative net margin of 775.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Alector Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

