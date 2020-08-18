WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 44,399 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Davita were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Davita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Davita during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Davita by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Davita during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,577,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Davita during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Davita stock opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. On average, analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $47,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

