Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,425,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,442,000 after acquiring an additional 978,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70,906 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 668,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after acquiring an additional 77,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 70,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.