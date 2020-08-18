Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vereit were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Vereit by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 116,009,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,288,000 after buying an additional 23,109,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,064,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,456,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,288 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 25,913,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,916 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 17,347,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757,654 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.05. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Vereit in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

