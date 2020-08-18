Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 824 Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 20.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter worth about $4,802,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 13.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 60.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

IRET has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE IRET opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.06. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 40.53%. Analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

