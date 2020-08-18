ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4,166.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 63.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total transaction of $272,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,653.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $33,852.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,823. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNX opened at $127.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

