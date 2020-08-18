Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.10.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

