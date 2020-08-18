Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.6% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,182.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,056.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,423.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,576.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. China International Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rowe upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

