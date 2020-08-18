Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.6% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,182.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,056.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,423.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,576.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. China International Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rowe upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
