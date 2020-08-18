Swiss National Bank Acquires 60,900 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Chegg worth $18,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Chegg by 700.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chegg by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of CHGG opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,963.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $89.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. Chegg’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $82,298.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,850,711.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $138,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,126 shares of company stock worth $16,156,428 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.18.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

