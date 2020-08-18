Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, China International Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,182.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,056.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2,423.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

