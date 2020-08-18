AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $599,000 Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in II-VI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 23,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in II-VI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.97.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $725,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,915 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. II-VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

