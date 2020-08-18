Swiss National Bank Purchases 15,800 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $19,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BofA Securities raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

In other news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $616,267.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,790 shares of company stock worth $1,280,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $218.45 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $221.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.90.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

