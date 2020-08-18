Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,909 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $636.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCBS shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

