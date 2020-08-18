Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of THG opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.86. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

