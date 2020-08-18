Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,742 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,041,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 53,851 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Shares of MSFT opened at $210.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,591.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

