DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $744,000 Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Comerica were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 117.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Comerica stock opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.